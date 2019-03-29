California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 596.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,067 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cvc European Equity V. Ltd sold 9,775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $240,269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk Saville sold 47,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,042,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,299,319 shares of company stock valued at $253,607,591 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

