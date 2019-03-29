Caleres (CAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.76. Caleres has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $720.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.12 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Caleres declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback 2,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,655,000 after acquiring an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,975,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,551,000 after acquiring an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Caleres by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,975,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,551,000 after acquiring an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,340,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Caleres by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.