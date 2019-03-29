Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Insider Sells $474,294.00 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) insider James E. Gibson sold 5,770 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $474,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $84.65 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,230,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

