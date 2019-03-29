Cache Exploration (CAY) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,116,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 269,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

