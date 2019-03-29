Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Buy-rated Cabot Oil & Gas shares have outperformed the Zacks U.S. E&P industry over the past year (+10.9% vs. -24.3%). Cabot's large acreage holdings in the fast-growing Marcellus Shale support several years of drilling. A relatively low-risk profile and longer reserve life bode well. The company’s execution success, continued operational efficiency and improving well economics further improve its outlook. Cabot's manageable leverage and investor-friendly moves are other positives. Overall, Cabot’s high-quality asset portfolio should help it generate steady production growth going forward. Recently, the company gave investors another reason to cheer after it announced an increase in its dividend. Consequently, Cabot is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is viewed as a preferred energy play to own now.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on COG. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a sector weight rating and a $24.18 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

COG stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,430,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2,028.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

