Burleson & Company LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,500,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1713 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

