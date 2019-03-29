BT Group plc (BT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

NYSE BT opened at $14.96 on Friday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BT Group by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BT Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

