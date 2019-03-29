BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut BT Group – CLASS A to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 275.42 ($3.60).

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 223.75 ($2.92) on Wednesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Philip Jansen purchased 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

