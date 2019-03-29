Carawine Resources Ltd (ASX:CWX) insider Bruce McQuitty bought 107,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,745.17 ($10,457.57).

Carawine Resources stock opened at A$0.16 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. Carawine Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.12 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.34 ($0.24).

WARNING: “Bruce McQuitty Purchases 107,629 Shares of Carawine Resources Ltd (CWX) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/bruce-mcquitty-purchases-107629-shares-of-carawine-resources-ltd-cwx-stock.html.

Carawine Resources Company Profile

Carawine Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Western Australia and Victoria, Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and iron deposits. It holds interests in the Jamieson project covering an area of 34 square kilometers located near the township in northeast Victoria; Oakover project that comprises 9 granted exploration licenses and 6 exploration license applications covering a total area of approximately 3,270 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara region; Paterson project located in the Paterson Province; and Fraser Range project that comprises 5 granted exploration licenses located in Western Australia.

