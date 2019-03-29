Brown Advisory Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 349,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million.

In other news, Director Paul A. Carroll sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UUUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/brown-advisory-inc-has-86000-holdings-in-energy-fuels-inc-uuuu.html.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.