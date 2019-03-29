Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,440 Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tech Data by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Quaglia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $737,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $3,259,597. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

