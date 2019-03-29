Brokerages Set STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP) Price Target at $6.81

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STEP. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

TSE:STEP traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 133,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,732. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.19. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$12.99.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.