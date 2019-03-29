Brokerages Set SAP SE (SAP) Target Price at $116.33

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 306,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.51. 15,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,979. SAP has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.44%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

