Brokerages Set PCM Inc (PCMI) PT at $30.20

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PCM in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PCM from $24.20 to $29.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

PCMI opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. PCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $443.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. PCM had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PCM will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PCM by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in PCM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 417,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PCM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PCM by 69.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PCM by 216.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

