Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Target Price at $247.00

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 247 ($3.23).

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of MRO stock traded up GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 183.15 ($2.39). 15,478,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25). The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -0.42%.

In related news, insider David Lis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

