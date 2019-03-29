Brokerages Set Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Target Price at $101.14

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Bruce G. Bodaken sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $206,952.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $52,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,171 shares of company stock worth $12,327,867. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $160,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.