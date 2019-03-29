Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (INTU) Price Target at $227.06

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.41. 1,408,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,616. Intuit has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $261.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17,362.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 704,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $1,273,455,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,388,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

