Brokerages Set Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) PT at $130.57

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.57.

Several analysts have commented on THG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.71 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of THG opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

In other news, SVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 5,646 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $653,863.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,656.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 790 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $93,891.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,031.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 56.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

