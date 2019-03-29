Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Price Target at $40.10

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

CQP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 91,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,533. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

