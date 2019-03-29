Brokerages Set Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) PT at $89.86

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 13,585 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $1,050,663.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,544.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 750 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $58,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,485. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Blackbaud by 1,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Blackbaud by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.51. 127,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,814. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

