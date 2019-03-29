Brokerages Set $31.00 Target Price for Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Goosehead Insurance an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.86 million and a P/E ratio of 147.20. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $539,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,256.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,511.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

