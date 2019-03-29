Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $374.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.90 million and the lowest is $368.80 million. Welbilt reported sales of $350.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $406.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.96 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 71.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 13,000 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Haresh Shah sold 1,849 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $29,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,660 shares of company stock valued at $477,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 54.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,336,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,105 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,383,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,895 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 2,496,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,499,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,243 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 895,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.81. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $23.85.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

