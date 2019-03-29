Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.72. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,828,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,107,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 391,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period.

PK stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

