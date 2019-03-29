Brokerages Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.21). Orthopediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on KIDS. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $654.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

