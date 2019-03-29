Brokerages Expect NOW Inc (DNOW) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. NOW posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.87 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NOW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,691,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,240,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after buying an additional 357,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,800,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,201,000 after buying an additional 205,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in NOW by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,800,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,201,000 after buying an additional 205,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOW by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after buying an additional 931,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.12. 13,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,308. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.40. NOW has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

