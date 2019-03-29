Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (MCO) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Moody’s posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.90.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,747.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,460. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

