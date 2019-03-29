Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce $16.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.54 million to $16.43 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $11.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $82.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.60 million to $101.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $115.17 million, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $158.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 192,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $454.50 million, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 4.81.

In other news, VP Emily Smith sold 10,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,776 shares in the company, valued at $534,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lenox Sharon E. Smith sold 12,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,726. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 6,958.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

