Brokerages Expect Catalent Inc (CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $647.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to report $647.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.00 million and the highest is $660.33 million. Catalent posted sales of $627.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.38 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, First Analysis reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Catalent stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.70. Catalent has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

In other news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,853,371.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $2,303,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3,074.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,798,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,199 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

