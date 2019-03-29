Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc (BIIB) to Announce $6.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $6.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Six analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.42 and the lowest is $6.39. Biogen posted earnings of $6.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $28.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $30.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $29.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.49 to $32.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.04.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,568,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,985,931,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257,427 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,422,000 after purchasing an additional 183,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $232.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

