Brokerages Anticipate Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Microvision’s earnings. Microvision also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microvision.

Get Microvision alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Microvision in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MVIS stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microvision by 84.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,188,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 999,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Microvision by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,352,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microvision by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Microvision by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,326,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microvision by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.