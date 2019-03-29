Brokerages Anticipate Constellium NV (CSTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Constellium reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33). Constellium had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Constellium’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 103.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,118. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

