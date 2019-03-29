British American Tobacco (BTI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 13,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,714. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6745 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,811,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,648,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,251,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the period. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

