British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Invests $7.16 Million in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,948,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,638,000 after purchasing an additional 237,632 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 343,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $26,939,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,814,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,350,530,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,039,190 shares of company stock valued at $129,455,652 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $128.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/british-airways-pensions-investment-management-ltd-invests-7-16-million-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.