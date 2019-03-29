Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Boosted by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-stake-boosted-by-burleson-company-llc.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.