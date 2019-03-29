Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,847 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,850,072 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after buying an additional 4,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

