Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,175,982,000 after purchasing an additional 247,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,295,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 421,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,718,000 after purchasing an additional 962,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after purchasing an additional 871,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,459,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,668,000 after purchasing an additional 208,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $1,465,745.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $395,213.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,884. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

