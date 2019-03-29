Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 160,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 158,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $377,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $125,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens set a $104.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $97.45 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $360.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

