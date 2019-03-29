Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/brinker-capital-inc-buys-new-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu.html.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.