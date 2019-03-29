Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $53,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $80,504.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,792,535 shares of company stock worth $317,725,199. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 143.65%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.23 million. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/brightsphere-investment-group-plc-bsig-stake-raised-by-barclays-plc.html.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.