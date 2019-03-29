Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 111.97% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. Boxlight updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 7.04.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/boxlight-boxl-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-08-eps.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.