Boxlight (BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 111.97% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. Boxlight updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Get Boxlight alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boxlight by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Boxlight by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/boxlight-boxl-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.