Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 1,750 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 95,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 76,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 35,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 115,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,224,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

Shares of JPM opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $343.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

WARNING: “Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 1,750 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/bouchey-financial-group-ltd-buys-1750-shares-of-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.