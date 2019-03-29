Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.02% of Boston Beer worth $56,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup set a $311.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Shares of SAM opened at $290.95 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $185.95 and a one year high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Burwick sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.14, for a total value of $68,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,252,345 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

