Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. William Blair upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 178.97% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,422,000. Tyvor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,555,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 956,233 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,485,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,468,000 after buying an additional 566,831 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,271,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,681,000 after buying an additional 404,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

