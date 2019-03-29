Bloom Energy Corp (BE) COO Sells $277,586.10 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 22,941 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $277,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 23,881 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $285,616.76.
BE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 604,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,904. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.
