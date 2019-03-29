Blind Creek Resources (BCK) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 152,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 28,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

