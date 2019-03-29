BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,629,209 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,209 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.39% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $97,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 185.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.3% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 928,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,079 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

NYSE:CX opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,629,209 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (CX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/blackrock-inc-buys-1629209-shares-of-cemex-sab-de-cv-cx.html.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.