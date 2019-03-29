BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $259,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

NYSE BLK opened at $429.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $557.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

