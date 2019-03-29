Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $284,210.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $284,210.00 and $62.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.01492749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001589 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

