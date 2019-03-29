Bitspace Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bitspace has a market cap of $16,582.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspace coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bitspace has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005247 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000604 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitspace Coin Profile

Bitspace (CRYPTO:BSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,528,183 coins. The official website for Bitspace is bit-space.io. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitspace using one of the exchanges listed above.

